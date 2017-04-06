Connecting Community

Search and Rescue in Rural Mat-Su Results Discovery of Deceased Snowmachiner

by Phillip Manning ~ April 6th, 2017

On Tuesday afternoon, Alaska State Troopers found the body of a deceased Anchorage man near the confluence of the Yentna and Susitna Rivers.

According to Troopers, the remains of 66-year-old Dennis Maroney of Anchorage were found in the early afternoon, approximately two hours after he had been reported missing in the area of Deshka Landing. Maroney had let on Monday morning for his cabin near Skwentna, and was expected to return that same night. When he had not returned by around 11:00 am on Tuesday, he was reported missing.

Troopers found Maroney’s body after searching the area by helicopter. His remains were transported to Wasilla. No cause of death is currently listed, and the State Medical Examiner’s office has taken possession of Maroney’s remains to conduct an autopsy.

