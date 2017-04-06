Connecting Community

KTNA Studio – Dave Totten, artist

Photo by Deb Wessler

Topics in the News

Arts
Aviation
Business
Community Councils
Crime
Denali
Departed
Domestic Violence
Education
Elections
Government
Mat-Su Borough
Mountaineering
Nature
Politics
Health
Resources
Sports
Susitna Dam

Photo by Dora Miller

Are You a Fan?

KTNA Studio

KTNA On Air Studio, Jan 2013

Photo by Deb Wessler

Photo by James Trump

Winter Black-capped Chickadee

winter chickadee

Photo by Robin Song

Fish Lake morning

Fish Lake morning

photo: Robin Song

Archives

Wildermuth Brings Home Jiu Jitsu State Championship

by Phillip Manning ~ April 6th, 2017

Ria Wildermuth (center) atop the podium at the Alaska State Jiu Jitsu Championship. Photo courtesy of Pete Keenan

Ria Wildermuth (center) atop the podium at the Alaska State Jiu Jitsu Championship. Photo courtesy of Pete Keenan

Last weekend, a Talkeetna martial artist brought home a gold medal from the Alaska State Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Championships.

Ria Wildermuth competed in the women’s adult division for the first time at age fifteen. Her instructor, Pete Keenan, says Wildermuth won her first match on points and advanced to the finals, where she won by an arm bar.

In addition to Ria Wildermuth, Branwen Keenan, Nick Sousa, Eilish Keenan, and Cooper Stec competed at the championships. While none of them advanced past the third round, Pete Keenan says everyone fought hard, adding that two team members competed while hurt, and two others had to make significant weight cuts to be eligible to compete.

Pete Keenan says Ria Wildermuth’s is the twenty-third gold medal won by Talkeetna Freestyle Martial Arts students in the last seven years at the state Jiu Jitsu championships.

 

«

Leave a Reply