by Phillip Manning ~ April 6th, 2017

Last weekend, a Talkeetna martial artist brought home a gold medal from the Alaska State Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Championships.

Ria Wildermuth competed in the women’s adult division for the first time at age fifteen. Her instructor, Pete Keenan, says Wildermuth won her first match on points and advanced to the finals, where she won by an arm bar.

In addition to Ria Wildermuth, Branwen Keenan, Nick Sousa, Eilish Keenan, and Cooper Stec competed at the championships. While none of them advanced past the third round, Pete Keenan says everyone fought hard, adding that two team members competed while hurt, and two others had to make significant weight cuts to be eligible to compete.

Pete Keenan says Ria Wildermuth’s is the twenty-third gold medal won by Talkeetna Freestyle Martial Arts students in the last seven years at the state Jiu Jitsu championships.