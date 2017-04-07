Connecting Community

KTNA Spring Membership Drive April 9th-16th

by KTNA Staff ~ April 7th, 2017

PLEDGE NOW

 

Join KTNA for special programming during our Spring Membership Drive April 9th-16th.  Tune it at 88.9FM or online at ktna.org.

Our supporters help sustain KTNA and the services that we are able to provide to the Upper Susitna Valley and beyond.  Become a member or renew your membership today!  Call 733-1700 or CLICK HERE

Considering becoming a sustaining member.  It’s easy!  You won’t need to think about renewing every year and you remain in control and can change it anytime.  Even $8.89 per month adds up to provide a dependable ongoing source of funding for KTNA.  Each time you listen, you can be proud knowing that you help support local news, music shows, and national programming year around.  CLICK HERE or call 733-1700 to get more information on how to set up sustaining payments through Matanuska Valley Federal Credit Union or Wells Fargo.

Hear some of the reasons that people support KTNA.

Just a small reflection of what makes up KTNA!

