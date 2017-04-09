by KTNA Staff ~ April 9th, 2017

Kathleen tells about the activities of the moon, the three different categories of twilight, Jupiter and its visible moons, and what to expect during a total solar eclipse. One correction: The full moon will be near Jupiter Monday night and Tuesday morning (not Wednesday night / morning).

Seasonal note: There’s less than one week left with true darkness in the Susitna Valley, so Kathleen will be a much less frequent contributor to Susitna Writer’s Voice.