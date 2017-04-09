Connecting Community

KTNA Studio – Dave Totten, artist

Photo by Deb Wessler

Topics in the News

Arts
Aviation
Business
Community Councils
Crime
Denali
Departed
Domestic Violence
Education
Elections
Government
Mat-Su Borough
Mountaineering
Nature
Politics
Health
Resources
Sports
Susitna Dam

Photo by Dora Miller

Are You a Fan?

KTNA Studio

KTNA On Air Studio, Jan 2013

Photo by Deb Wessler

Photo by James Trump

Winter Black-capped Chickadee

winter chickadee

Photo by Robin Song

Fish Lake morning

Fish Lake morning

photo: Robin Song

Archives

Susitna Writer’s Voice–StarDate Susitna 4-9-2017, by Kathleen Fleming

by KTNA Staff ~ April 9th, 2017

image003

Positions of the 4 visible planets during totality in the August 21, 2017 eclipse. Illustration by Eddie Irizarry using Stellarium.  This and other eclipse information is available on many different websites, including http://earthsky.org/astronomy-essentials/august-21-2017-solar-eclipse-4-planets-bright-stars

Kathleen tells about the activities of the moon, the three different categories of twilight, Jupiter and its visible moons, and what to expect during a total solar eclipse. One correction: The full moon will be near Jupiter Monday night and Tuesday morning (not Wednesday night / morning).

Seasonal note:  There’s less than one week left with true darkness in the Susitna Valley, so Kathleen will be a much less frequent contributor to Susitna Writer’s Voice.

«
»

Leave a Reply