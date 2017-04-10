by Phillip Manning ~ April 10th, 2017

Matanuska Telephone Association has restored its email service after an outage this weekend.

In the overnight hours of Saturday and into Sunday morning, MTA says it experienced an email and partial internet service outage. The co-op announced on its Facebook page just before 9:00 am on Sunday that email service had been restored. MTA apologized to its customers for the outage in the same statement.

Also over the weekend, GCI encountered large-scale internet service outages from Anchorage to North Pole. On Monday, the Alaska Dispatch News reported that the outage was due to a cable that had been intentionally damaged. Carolyn Hanson, Director of Marketing and Sales for MTA, says there is some overlap in the transmission infrastructure between GCI and MTA, and that the damaged cable did impact some MTA customers’ connections during peak usage hours. Outside of the busiest times, Hanson says MTA customers were not affected.

Carolyn Hanson says the email service outage was unrelated to the damaged cable. She adds that internet traffic has since been rerouted to avoid the damaged GCI cable, and that service should go back to normal once it is repaired.