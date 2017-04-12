Connecting Community

Burn Permits Now Required for Debris Piles, Burn Barrels

by Phillip Manning ~ April 12th, 2017

IMG_0112

Fire danger sign at the intersection of the Parks Highway and the Talkeetna Spur Road. (Photo: Katie Writer – KTNA)

As of the beginning of this month, the Alaska Department of Natural Resources requires general burn permits for the burning of open debris and the use of burn barrels.

DNR says debris burning and burn barrels are the leading causes of wildland fires in the state.

Free burn permits are available at most local fire stations, or can be downloaded from the Alaska Division of Forestry website.

In order to burn, permit holders are required to call or check online whether burning is permitted the day they intend to use the permit, and are required to have it on their person when burning.

Small warming or cooking fires, measuring less than three-feet-by-three-feet do not require a burn permit.

