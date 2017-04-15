Connecting Community

KTNA Studio – Dave Totten, artist

Photo by Deb Wessler

Topics in the News

Arts
Aviation
Business
Community Councils
Crime
Denali
Departed
Domestic Violence
Education
Elections
Government
Mat-Su Borough
Mountaineering
Nature
Politics
Health
Resources
Sports
Susitna Dam

Photo by Dora Miller

Are You a Fan?

KTNA Studio

KTNA On Air Studio, Jan 2013

Photo by Deb Wessler

Photo by James Trump

Winter Black-capped Chickadee

winter chickadee

Photo by Robin Song

Fish Lake morning

Fish Lake morning

photo: Robin Song

Archives

Breaking: Small Aircraft Crashes Near Mile 90 of Parks Highway

by Phillip Manning ~ April 15th, 2017

The Cessna 182E that crashed near Mile 90 of the Parks Highway on Saturday afternoon. Photo courtesy of Katie Dietrich

The Cessna 182E that crashed near Mile 90 of the Parks Highway on Saturday afternoon. Photo courtesy of Katie Dietrich

Update 5:54 p.m.: MEA now confirms that a small aircraft crash caused a power loss to about 2,600 customers. Power has been partially restored, but approximately 1,100 customers will be without electricity until repairs are completed later this evening.

Original story:

This afternoon, a Cessna 182 crashed near Mile 90 of the Parks Highway.

Emergency crews responded around 4:00 p.m. to a crashed aircraft, including Alaska State Troopers and personnel from multiple EMS divisions in the Upper Valley.

The crashed aircraft is registered to Robert Hill of Naknek, Alaska, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, but there is no confirmation at this time of who was piloting the aircraft.

The pilot was transported from the scene of the crash to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center by ambulance, and was reportedly conscious at the time he was taken from the scene.

The crash coincided with a power outage from Caswell north. Matanuska Electric Association has not yet confirmed that the crash caused the outage, but a crew is on the way to the scene.

 

 

«

Leave a Reply