by Phillip Manning ~ April 15th, 2017

Update 5:54 p.m.: MEA now confirms that a small aircraft crash caused a power loss to about 2,600 customers. Power has been partially restored, but approximately 1,100 customers will be without electricity until repairs are completed later this evening.

Original story:

This afternoon, a Cessna 182 crashed near Mile 90 of the Parks Highway.

Emergency crews responded around 4:00 p.m. to a crashed aircraft, including Alaska State Troopers and personnel from multiple EMS divisions in the Upper Valley.

The crashed aircraft is registered to Robert Hill of Naknek, Alaska, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, but there is no confirmation at this time of who was piloting the aircraft.

The pilot was transported from the scene of the crash to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center by ambulance, and was reportedly conscious at the time he was taken from the scene.

The crash coincided with a power outage from Caswell north. Matanuska Electric Association has not yet confirmed that the crash caused the outage, but a crew is on the way to the scene.