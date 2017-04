by KTNA Staff ~ April 17th, 2017

Thank you to the volunteers, musicians, on-air hosts, and members who made our Spring Membership Drive a success. We appreciate the support of individuals and businesses in the upper Susitna Valley.

If you missed the drive, you can still become a member at the Support Page here on the website. Or call 733-1700 during office hours.

Here are some of the people who were at the station during the drive: