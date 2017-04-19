by Phillip Manning ~ April 19th, 2017

This week on Su Valley Voice, host Phillip Manning spoke with four people who are involved with helping make the Upper Valley a cleaner place. Christie Seay is involved in the local recycling program and recently attended a workshop and conference hosted by the Mat-Su Borough on solid waste disposal. Charissa Hernandez is organizing a cleanup of the Talkeetna Spur Road this Saturday. Mollie Boyer is the Executive Director of the Valley Center for Recycling Solutions, which is involved in a number of waste reduction projects. Kelly Thomas is organizing next week’s Earth Day celebration along with the accompanying presentations and recycling opportunities.

The Talkeetna Spur Road cleanup this Saturday begins at noon at the Talkeetna Village Park, though there are opportunities for people to join in their own neighborhoods as volunteers pass through the area.

Next week, the Earth Day celebration is scheduled for 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at Northern Susitna Institute. Bins will be available for corrugated cardboard recycling, and a limited amount of glass recycling will be available.