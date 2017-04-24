by Phillip Manning ~ April 24th, 2017

This week, the Mat-Su Borough is holding public meetings on the proposed borough budget.

The first meeting will be held tonight at the Menard Center in Wasilla, and the second will be on tomorrow evening at 6:00 p.m. at the Borough Assembly Chambers in Palmer. The third and final meeting will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Willow Community Center. This will be the third year that the assembly takes public testimony in Willow. For the past two years, attendance at the Willow meeting has been significantly higher than that at the hearings in Palmer and Wasilla.

Borough spokeswoman Patty Sullivan says this year’s borough budget is about nine million dollars less than last year’s. That includes funding the Mat-Su Borough School District at the same level next year as this year. Due to a drop in other revenues, the proposed budget would still result in a mill rate increase despite spending less. Sullivan says the increase would result in about thirty-three dollars in additional property taxes for a property valued at $200,000.