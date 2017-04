by KTNA Staff ~ April 25th, 2017

by: Katie Writer – KTNA

Charissa Hernandez and Jenny Packer organized an Earth Day clean up on the Talkeetna Spur Road this past Saturday.

They estimate that more than 70 people turned up to help pick up trash. In total, volunteers picked up 66 bags of trash. KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with Hernandez about the event: