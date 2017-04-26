Connecting Community

Troopers ask for help locating missing Valley child

by Phillip Manning ~ April 26th, 2017

Charlie Burdette, 4, may be with her father, Raymond Martin, 57. Photos courtesy of the Alaska State Troopers.

The Alaska State Troopers are looking for tips in order to locate 4-year-old Charlie Burdette. Troopers believe Charlie may be with her father, 57-year-old Raymond Martin. The Office of Child Services says Martin failed to relinquish custody of Charlie, and the two have not been seen since March 21st. Troopers ask that anyone with information of the whereabouts of Charlie Burdette or Raymond Martin call 907-352-5401. The full missing person bulletin is available here.

