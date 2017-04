by KTNA Staff ~ April 27th, 2017

by: Katie Writer, KTNA

This Friday, the Latitude 62 is hosting a retirement party for Ann Yadon from 5-8 pm. Ann Yadon has been a Talkeetna resident since the early nineties. She has been a librarian for 22 years and has shared her expertise with the library’s expansion and many services. KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with Ann Yadon about her role as a librarian for the Talkeetna Library.