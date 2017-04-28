by Phillip Manning ~ April 28th, 2017

This is the Denali Report for Friday, April 28th, 2017. Currently, 863 climbers are registered to attempt Denali. Thirteen people are currently on the mountain, and two climbers have returned after a successful trip to the top. Eighteen climbers are currently registered to attempt Mt. Foraker. None have begun their climbs yet.

Earlier this week, KTNA’s Phillip Manning spoke with Mountaineering Ranger Roger Robinson. He is one of the rangers that briefs climbers before they begin their treks. During those briefings, Robinson sometimes has to talk to a climber who may not be fully prepared to take on North America’s highest mountain.