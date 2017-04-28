Connecting Community

Denali Report for April 28th, 2017: Roger Robinson

by Phillip Manning ~ April 28th, 2017

Roger Robinson looks at the schedule of arriving climbing parties. Photo by Phillip Manning, KTNA.

Roger Robinson looks at the schedule of arriving climbing parties. Photo by Phillip Manning, KTNA.

 

This is the Denali Report for Friday, April 28th, 2017. Currently, 863 climbers are registered to attempt Denali. Thirteen people are currently on the mountain, and two climbers have returned after a successful trip to the top. Eighteen climbers are currently registered to attempt Mt. Foraker. None have begun their climbs yet.

Earlier this week, KTNA’s Phillip Manning spoke with Mountaineering Ranger Roger Robinson. He is one of the rangers that briefs climbers before they begin their treks. During those briefings, Robinson sometimes has to talk to a climber who may not be fully prepared to take on North America’s highest mountain.

