by KTNA Staff ~ May 3rd, 2017

The snow has melted, there is a flurry of returning birds and many people are excited to get out on the trails. The Talkeetna Lakes Park gates have been closed in order to protect the trail from user damage. KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with Mat-Su Borough’s Northern Outdoor Recreation Specialist, Mark Goetsch about why the gates are closed and when they plan to be opened.