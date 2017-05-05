by KTNA Staff ~ May 5th, 2017

Tune in to 88.9FM or online at ktna.org to support your community radio station during the on-air auction May 16th-19th. KTNA will auction an item every 1/2 hour from 1:00-3:00pm and again from 8:00-9:00pm each day. Minimum bids start at 50% of the suggested retail value. This year we are featuring a “Buy it Now” option for those of you who think you’ll miss the auction or if there is something you REALLY want. “Buy it Now” begins Monday, May 15th. Call 733-1700 to get a hold of your favorite item and support KTNA!

Click HERE to find out more about the available items and to see “Buy it Now” pricing.

Thank you to ALL of the businesses that donated to the KTNA auction!