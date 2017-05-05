Tips for Healthy Living-5-5-2017
by Deborah Brocke ~ May 5th, 2017
A live 15-minute conversation about health and wellness
from health care providers in our communities.
It’s hosted today by Willi Prittie, with today’s in-studio guest Keith Kehoe,
a Physician Assistant at Sunshine Community Health Center,
and Rosanna, a medical student at the clinic.
They talk about women’s exams, the importance of HPV vaccine for boys and girls, and several other vaccines to stay current on, including a new pneumonia vaccine.