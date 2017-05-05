Connecting Community

KTNA Studio

Photo by Deb Wessler

Tips for Healthy Living-5-5-2017

by Deborah Brocke ~ May 5th, 2017

KKehoe-Tips by KWriter

A  live 15-minute conversation about health and wellness

from health care providers in our communities.

It’s hosted today by Willi Prittie, with today’s in-studio guest Keith Kehoe,

a Physician Assistant at Sunshine Community Health Center,

and Rosanna, a medical student at the clinic.

They talk about women’s exams, the importance of HPV vaccine for boys and girls, and several other vaccines to stay current on, including a new pneumonia vaccine.

