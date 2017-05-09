Connecting Community

Photo by Dora Miller

Missing Burmese Python returns home in Meadow Lakes

by Phillip Manning ~ May 9th, 2017

Mat-Su Borough Animal Control Officer Darla Erskine winces slightly at the approach of Sam the Python. Photo by Darla Erskine

Mat-Su Borough Animal Control Officer Darla Erskine winces slightly at the approach of Sam the Python. Photo by Darla Erskine

After two weeks, Sam the python is back home.

Last week, the Mat-Su Borough advised Meadow Lakes residents to bring their small pets inside after learning that the 17-foot-long, 100-pound Burmese Python was missing. The snake’s owner had already gone door-to-door to advise his neighbors of Sam’s disappearance, and to look for signs of the snake.

According to borough spokeswoman Patty Sullivan, Sam simply showed up again after going missing from a home in Meadow Lakes.

After Sam went missing, Mat-Su Borough Animal Control made multiple patrols to find the colossal constrictor. Animal Control Officer Darla Erskine says Sam’s owner does not know where the snake was hiding, and that he came inside to find Sam slithering across his floor.

Patty Sullivan says what was a mostly amusing story with its own “snake watch” hashtag took a concerning turn when a four-year-old child went missing in the neighborhood where Sam lived. The child was found safe, and there was no news of the python’s whereabouts until he returned home Monday afternoon.

