DOT: Denali Highway open

by Phillip Manning ~ May 16th, 2017

Rainbow over the Denali Highway. Photo by Melissa Osborn, ADOT&PF

The Denali Highway is now open to the public for the season, according to the Alaska Department of Transportation.

On Tuesday, DOT announced that the highway is opening after about a month of maintenance to remove snow, thaw culverts, and make repairs. While the Denali Highway is open, DOT says that some ongoing maintenance could occur, specifically bridge work near milepost 111.

The Department of Transportation recommends that anyone planning to travel the Denali Highway contact 5-1-1 for up-to-date information.

