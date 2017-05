by Phillip Manning ~ May 17th, 2017

This week on Su Valley Voice, Mat-Su Borough Assembly Member Randall Kowalke spoke with KTNA’s Phillip Manning about issues before the assembly that impact the Northern Valley. ¬†Topics included Kowalke’s support of Mayor Vern Halter’s line-item budget veto, the proposed sales tax to fund the Talkeetna Sewer and Water District, and the status of plans for a parking lot in or near Downtown Talkeetna.