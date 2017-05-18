by KTNA Staff ~ May 18th, 2017

This obituary was submitted by the family:

We all look to the day when we can join our loved ones, for Herbert William Theodore, on May 8, 2017 at Mat-Su Regional Hospital, at the age of 85, the Lord took his hand and walked him through the Gates of Heaven to suffer no longer from the battles he had with cancer.

Settler’s Bay Community Church will open their doors at 1pm on Saturday, May 20, 2017 for a viewing and memorial. Pastor Mike Sloane will officiate. Burial services will follow at Knik Cemetary (Mile 13 on KGB Road). A potlatch will be held after the burial.

Herbert was born on November 14, 1931 in Knik, AK to Katie Nickanorka and Wasilla Theodore. He attended school for six years and made the decision that hard work and building a future was where his heart was. He always had purpose in life, was always motivated and had a strong sense of direction of what he wanted to attain in life for his Family. He married Lillian Stephan on December 22, 1951 in Anchorage, AK.

He moved to where opportunity would provide his Family with a comfortable living and room for growth. He was employed at Usibelli Coal Mine, The Alaska RailRoad, Atlantic Richfield Co, and had various jobs doing what he did best as a Heavy Equipment Operator. Even up to his last years, his mind was always willing to put in a hard days work but his body was weak.

He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 302, and would attend every church his wife desired. He drew strength from her and they were inseparable.

In retirement, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He took great enjoyment traveling to different destinations taking in the beauty of nature.

Herbert’s family wrote, “He was always encouraging, loving and inspiring. His generosity was tremendous and would often give his last dollar. Getting outside, keeping active and living healthy were lasting values. His smile was heartwarming and will remain in our hearts forever.”

He is survived by his wife Lillian Theodore, three sons Vincent Theodore, Allen K. Theodore and H. Glenn Theodore, four daughters Lena M. Batt, Barbara A. Schubert, Bernadine K. Hall, and Sharon L. Padua. He also left a long leniage of grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Theodore was preceded in death by his daughters Violet R. Theodore, Carol L. Morgan, and Jennifer D. Theodore and grandson Royce H. Morgan.

The family asks that donations be made in lieu of flowers to his loving wife Lillian Theodore – her care was the single most important priority to him. Arrangements have been entrusted to Legacy Funeral Homes & Cremation Services.