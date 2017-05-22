Connecting Community

Bank restoration workshop held in Talkeetna

by KTNA Staff ~ May 22nd, 2017

Workshop participants applying the techniques they learned on bank restoration. Photo by Katie Writer - KTNA

by:  Katie Writer – KTNA

 

This past week, there was a two-day Fish Habitat Workshop put on by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. The first day was held at the Talkeetna Library. The speakers from Alaska Department of Fish and Game, Alaska Plant Materials Center, and US Fish and Wildlife Service educated a diverse group of participants on habitat and restoration technique. The group then worked with local landowner, Geri McCann on restoring a 100-foot eroding bank on the Susitna River. KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with the organizers and participants last Wednesday.

(L to R) Franklin Dekker, a hydrologist for US Fish and Wildlife Service, Catherine Inman with Mat-Su Conservation Services, Tracy Smith with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, property owner Geri McCain. Photo by Katie Writer - KTNA

The riverbank along the McCanns' property that workshop attendees worked on last week. Photo by Katie Writer - KTNA

