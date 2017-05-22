by KTNA Staff ~ May 22nd, 2017

This past week, there was a two-day Fish Habitat Workshop put on by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. The first day was held at the Talkeetna Library. The speakers from Alaska Department of Fish and Game, Alaska Plant Materials Center, and US Fish and Wildlife Service educated a diverse group of participants on habitat and restoration technique. The group then worked with local landowner, Geri McCann on restoring a 100-foot eroding bank on the Susitna River. KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with the organizers and participants last Wednesday.