Northern Valley to receive “multiple waves of rain” through Wednesday

by Phillip Manning ~ May 23rd, 2017

The National Weather Service says the Northern Susitna Valley could see significant additional rainfall this week.

 

According to a special weather statement issued Tuesday morning, Southcentral Alaska is expected to see “several waves” of rainfall beginning late Tuesday and lasting through Wednesday. The northern and eastern portions of the Matanuska and Susitna Valleys are listed by the National Weather Service as areas that are expected to see the more than an inch of rain.

 

The National Weather Service says creeks and rivers may rise along with the additional rainfall, particularly those in the Susitna drainage.

 

As of Tuesday, area rivers are forecast to rise, but are not expected to reach flood stage.

