Connecting Community

KTNA Studio – Dave Totten, artist

Photo by Deb Wessler

Topics in the News

Arts
Aviation
Business
Community Councils
Crime
Denali
Departed
Domestic Violence
Education
Elections
Government
Mat-Su Borough
Mountaineering
Nature
Politics
Health
Resources
Sports
Susitna Dam

Photo by Dora Miller

Are You a Fan?

KTNA Studio

KTNA On Air Studio, Jan 2013

Photo by Deb Wessler

Photo by James Trump

Winter Black-capped Chickadee

winter chickadee

Photo by Robin Song

Fish Lake morning

Fish Lake morning

photo: Robin Song

Archives

Talkeetna Airport paving to begin this week

by Phillip Manning ~ May 23rd, 2017

An aircraft uses the temporary taxiway at Talkeetna State Airport as paving work gets ready to begin. Photo by Katie Writer - KTNA

An aircraft uses the temporary taxiway at Talkeetna State Airport as paving work gets ready to begin. Photo by Katie Writer – KTNA

by:  Katie Writer – KTNA

Jim Nelson is a frequent voice on the radio talking with pilots as they come and go from Talkeetna State Airport. With 29 years of experience working for flight service, he is highly qualified to take on the challenges of orchestrating air traffic this summer while the airport expansion is taking place. The repaving of the runway and taxiways is starting this week and the pilots will be taking off from a widened taxi way and using the service road as a taxiway while the contractors busily prepare and repave the runway.

KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with Jim this weekend about how they plan to maintain smooth operation of aircraft arrivals and departures with safety and a top priority.

Jim Nelson with Flight Services in Talkeetna. Photo by Katie Writer - KTNA

Jim Nelson with Flight Services in Talkeetna. Photo by Katie Writer – KTNA

«

Leave a Reply