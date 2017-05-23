by Phillip Manning ~ May 23rd, 2017

by: Katie Writer – KTNA

Jim Nelson is a frequent voice on the radio talking with pilots as they come and go from Talkeetna State Airport. With 29 years of experience working for flight service, he is highly qualified to take on the challenges of orchestrating air traffic this summer while the airport expansion is taking place. The repaving of the runway and taxiways is starting this week and the pilots will be taking off from a widened taxi way and using the service road as a taxiway while the contractors busily prepare and repave the runway.

KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with Jim this weekend about how they plan to maintain smooth operation of aircraft arrivals and departures with safety and a top priority.