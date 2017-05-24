Connecting Community

Pilots flock to Talkeetna for 2017 fly-in

by KTNA Staff ~ May 24th, 2017

A Vultee BT-13B "Valiant" parked at the Talkeetna State Airport during the 2017 Talkeetna Fly-In. Photo: Katie Writer - KTNA

by:  Katie Writer – KTNA

This past weekend, over 180 airplanes filled every ‘parkable’ inch of the Talkeetna State Airport for the 2017 Talkeetna Fly-In.

Aircraft lined up in Talkeetna for the 2017 Talkeetna Fly-In. Photo: Katie Writer - KTNA

Organizers of the event applaud Airport Manager Steve Hanson for his willingness to host the 7th Annual Fly-in while the airport expansion is underway. The runway was extremely busy at times during the flying events as air taxis patiently waited their turn for takeoff. It appeared that they too were pulling off some of their best performances in slow flight and smooth landings as they landed in the mix of contestants competing for a prize.  Some of the events included a Poker Run, Slow/Fast Competition, Aerial Scavenger Hunt, Balsa Flying Contest, Takeoff/Landing Demos, and the Missing Man Formation Flight.

KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with some of the organizers of the Talkeetna Fly-in as well as those who participated in the festive weekend of activities.

 

2017 Talkeetna Fly-In Award Winners (L to R): Vince Ferenczy, Caleb Newville, Josh Eckl, Audrey Cole, Chris Jung, Rod Hanson, Shaun Milke, Robert Kelly. Photo: Katie Writer - KTNA

2017 Talkeetna Fly-In Award Winners (L to R): Vince Ferenczy, Caleb Newville, Josh Eckl, Audrey Cole, Chris Jung, Rod Hanson, Shaun Milke, Robert Kelly. Photo: Katie Writer – KTNA

