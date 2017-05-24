by KTNA Staff ~ May 24th, 2017

This past weekend, over 180 airplanes filled every ‘parkable’ inch of the Talkeetna State Airport for the 2017 Talkeetna Fly-In.

Organizers of the event applaud Airport Manager Steve Hanson for his willingness to host the 7th Annual Fly-in while the airport expansion is underway. The runway was extremely busy at times during the flying events as air taxis patiently waited their turn for takeoff. It appeared that they too were pulling off some of their best performances in slow flight and smooth landings as they landed in the mix of contestants competing for a prize. Some of the events included a Poker Run, Slow/Fast Competition, Aerial Scavenger Hunt, Balsa Flying Contest, Takeoff/Landing Demos, and the Missing Man Formation Flight.

KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with some of the organizers of the Talkeetna Fly-in as well as those who participated in the festive weekend of activities.