VFW Post 3836 honors fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

by Phillip Manning ~ May 30th, 2017

A wreath and symbols of remembrance were laid before the flag pole at the Talkeetna Cemetery on Monday. Photo by Phillip Manning - KTNA

As it does each year, VFW Post 3836 in Talkeetna honored its fallen members on Monday, whether they passed in combat or at home. This year, about forty people turned out on a chilly, wet Memorial Day morning to the Talkeetna Cemetery for the ceremony.

The auxiliary laid a wreath at the base of the flagpole, and the list of local veterans who have passed away was read. The wreath was soon joined by symbols of remembrance, purity, and eternity. The final symbol placed before the wreath was the American flag.

While the ceremony itself took place with a sense of solemn remembrance, it was quickly followed by a potluck where comrades, auxiliary members, and their friends and families enjoyed an abundance of food and each other’s company.

 

