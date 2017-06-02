Connecting Community

Alaska Railroad holds annual photo contest

by Phillip Manning ~ June 2nd, 2017

This is the grand prize photograph from last year’s Catch the Train Photo Contest. Pictured is the Coastal Classic chugging along the Turnagain Arm. Photo Credit: Michael Sullivan.

The Alaska Railroad has launched its 2017 photo contest with some significant prizes for the winners and finalists.

The submission period for the contest began last month, and runs through early December. Submissions are being accepted on the Alaska Railroad’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages by using the hashtag #CatchTheTrainAK. The press release announcing the contest says that photos of either passenger or freight trains may be used.

After the submission period, twelve people will be chosen as finalists, and their photos will appear in the Alaska Railroad’s onboard magazine as well as its 2019 calendar. The winner will be determined through an online voting process.

That winner will receive a cash prize as well as a travel package to Denali National Park including rail passes and accommodations at the Grande Denali Lodge.

 

