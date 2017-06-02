by Phillip Manning ~ June 2nd, 2017

Two commercial marijuana facilities have submitted license applications for state licenses in Sunshine.

Budmasters Limited Partnership plans to set up a marijuana cultivation facility. According to information provided in the license application, the facility is planned to be well off the Talkeetna Spur Road. The official physical address is on a road not directly connected to the Spur, and the application states that the grow facility will have a driveway longer than 500 feet. The owners plan a total cultivation area of just over 600 square feet.

In addition, X-Tracted Laboratories has filed for a manufacturing facility license. The application is identical to one previously submitted for Royal Mountain Extracts. Joe McAneney is one of the partners in the venture. He says the second application was filed in order to change the name of the facility. McAneney, who is also a partner in The High Expedition in Downtown Talkeetna, says there are only plans for one manufacturing facility at the site.

At its May meeting, the Susitna Community Council took no action regarding the Royal Mountain Extracts license application. Council Chair Trevor Walter says the board took no specific action in recommending for or against the application’s approval. Walter says as long as a business is not violating local or state laws, and is in good standing with the state and borough, that the council does not see a need to intervene.

Limiting the number of marijuana licenses in Sunshine is on the Susitna Community Council’s agenda for June. Trevor Walter points out that, since Sunshine is unincorporated, the council itself can make no such limitation. It is only allowed to advise the Mat-Su Borough. Walter says he is in communication with the borough and the state to see if they intend to limit licenses in specific areas.