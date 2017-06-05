by KTNA Staff ~ June 5th, 2017

The Green Light Circus started May 31st and there are some new instructors from Boulder, Colorado that are keeping the wonderful world of circus camp alive and well in Talkeetna. KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with Marisa Kellogg and Ben Mobley about some of the exciting circus tricks and skills that they are working on with the young circus trainees.

The Green Light Circus Performances are June 15th and 16th with the Instructor Show on June 17th.