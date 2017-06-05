Connecting Community

Green Light Circus kicks off 2017 program

by KTNA Staff ~ June 5th, 2017

Green Light Circus instructors Marisa Kellogg (L) and Ben Mobley. Photo by Katie Writer - KTNA

Green Light Circus instructors Marisa Kellogg (L) and Ben Mobley. Photo by Katie Writer – KTNA

by:  Katie Writer – KTNA

The Green Light Circus started May 31st and there are some new instructors from Boulder, Colorado that are keeping the wonderful world of circus camp alive and well in Talkeetna.  KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with Marisa Kellogg and Ben Mobley about some of the exciting circus tricks and skills that they are working on with the young circus trainees.

 

The Green Light Circus Performances are June 15th and 16th with the Instructor Show on June 17th.

