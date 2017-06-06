by Phillip Manning ~ June 6th, 2017

Talkeetna’s sewer lagoon passed its first round of tests for 2017, according to the Mat-Su Borough.

Borough Public Works Director Terry Dolan says the lagoon, which has struggled with compliance issues for the last few years, is now showing test results well within permit requirements.

Specifically, Dolan says fecal coliform bacteria levels tested very low. The presence of too much fecal coliform in the water flowing out of the lagoon was a consistent problem in recent years.

Dolan’s staff has taken multiple measures to try to bring the system back into compliance, including mechanical aeration, clearing of grease on the surface, and addressing excess water leaking into the system.

Consistent issues with the lagoon led to a notice of violation from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation in 2015. The borough and ADEC have held multiple closed-door discussions on the lagoon and what level of fines and/or corrective action will be required.

While Terry Dolan says the current test results are good news, he hopes to see consistency going forward in the busy summer months. While this is the third test in a row that has come back in compliance, he says the months of June and August have been the most problematic for the system.

In the meantime, Dolan says work will continue, including manhole repairs and a video inspection of the system’s sewer lines.