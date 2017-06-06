Connecting Community

School board to consider hiring of new Su Valley, Talkeetna Elementary principals

by Phillip Manning ~ June 6th, 2017

Final approval of new principals for Susitna Valley Junior-Senior High and Talkeetna Elementary schools are scheduled for Wednesday night.

While a great deal of attention will be on the next Mat-Su Borough School Board meeting for budget and potential labor outsourcing reasons, the board will also have the final say in approving Lisa Shelby as the principal at Su Valley. Shelby has been the principal at Talkeetna Elementary since 2014.

Lisa Shelby’s proposed successor is Becky Moren. Moren has taught technology classes at Talkeetna Elementary, and has served as the North Valley Specialist for the school district’s homeschool program through Mat-Su Central School.

The Mat-Su Borough School Board meeting is scheduled for 5:00 pm on Wednesday.

