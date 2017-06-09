by Phillip Manning ~ June 9th, 2017

Matanuska Electric Association says a lightning strike caused the power surge that was experienced through much of the Northern Valley on Thursday.

According to MEA social media, approximately 1,900 customers lost power around 5:00 pm on Thursday in the Willow, Nancy Lake, and Caswell Lakes areas. At least one person reported an extended outage at the McKinley Princess Wilderness Lodge north of Trapper Creek.

Even in places where the power stayed on, many people say they experienced a significant power surge. On local social media groups, Upper Valley residents say that breakers, surge protectors, and some home appliances and electronics were affected by the surge.

Approximately two hours after the initial outage report, MEA said on social media that the surge and outage were caused by a lightning strike.