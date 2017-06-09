by Phillip Manning ~ June 9th, 2017

On Wednesday, the Mat-Su Borough School Board unanimously approved the hiring of two new principals in the Northern Valley. Lisa Shelby, formerly principal of Talkeetna Elementary, will be taking over at Susitna Valley Junior-Senior High School. School Board President and Talkeetna resident Donna Dearman expresses enthusiasm about Shelby’s hiring.

“I will say that I have been honored and thrilled to work with you over the last several years at Talkeetna Elementary. Your creativity and ability to think outside the box has been absolutely amazing. You have helped grow that school. You brought ideas and excitement to that school that raised those children to a whole other level, so I’m very excited to see what you’re going to do at Su Valley.”

Lisa Shelby moving to Su Valley meant a vacancy at Talkeetna Elementary. After Shelby’s confirmation, the school board unanimously approved the hiring of Becky Moren. Among other roles, Moren was deeply involved in Talkeetna Elementary’s science, technology, engineering, and math, or STEM, curriculum. When asked, she says she hopes to continue and expand learning through technology.

“That’s probably my passion at this point. In terms of growing that program, maybe rolling some things up to the high school that were started there. I’d love to get a makerspace in the school. It’s absolutely part of the whole-child education.”

Both new principals come from rural teaching backgrounds, including experience in the Northern Valley.