Tips for Healthy Living 6-9-17

by Deborah Brocke ~ June 9th, 2017

A  live 15-minute conversation about health and wellness

from health care providers in our communities.

It’s hosted by Holly Stinson, with today’s in-studio guest Keith Kehoe,

a Physician Assistant at Sunshine Community Health Center.

Today they talk about seeing so many more transient and seasonal patients at the clinics, the importance of identifying allergies, and wrist pain:  causes, diagnosis, differentiating wrist pain from thumb pain, how to prevent it from becoming debilitating, and treating it.

