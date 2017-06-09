by Deborah Brocke ~ June 9th, 2017

A live 15-minute conversation about health and wellness

from health care providers in our communities.

It’s hosted by Holly Stinson, with today’s in-studio guest Keith Kehoe,

a Physician Assistant at Sunshine Community Health Center.

Today they talk about seeing so many more transient and seasonal patients at the clinics, the importance of identifying allergies, and wrist pain: causes, diagnosis, differentiating wrist pain from thumb pain, how to prevent it from becoming debilitating, and treating it.