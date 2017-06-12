Connecting Community

MEA provides additional information on Thursday’s power surge

by Phillip Manning ~ June 12th, 2017

More details have been made public regarding last Thursday’s power surge and outage in the Northern Susitna Valley.

According to Matanuska Electric Association spokeswoman Cassi Campbell, multiple lightning strikes over the course of about forty-five minutes were the cause of a power surge that damaged MEA infrastructure. In addition, many area residents report damage to surge protectors and electronics across the area.

The first lightning strike hit the main transmission like shortly after 5:00 pm on Thursday. Campbell says that strike affected two substations servicing the area from Willow to Talkeetna. Much of the Willow area lost power temporarily as a result.

All power was restored by around midnight. One of the last locations to come back online was the Mt. McKinley Princess Wilderness Lodge at Mile 133 of the Parks Highway.

Campbell says MEA has a form that members who suffered damage to property as a result of the surge can fill out. She says a third-party insurer will review the claims. The insurer will determine whether the damages resulted from negligence on the part of MEA.

MEA also has a briefing available online on various types of surge protectors, their efficacy, and their proper use.

 

