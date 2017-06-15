by Phillip Manning ~ June 15th, 2017

Starting next month, customers of the Talkeetna Sewer and Water system will see higher bills.

The rate changes happened as part of the budget process, but are not technically part of the budget itself.

Both residential and commercial users will see a rate increase of close to twenty percent beginning in July. Residential water and sewer bills will now total $138 per month. Commercial users’ base bill will be just over $200. In addition, the fee for commercial users who go over a set amount of usage will see their fees for additional water increase by one-fourth.

An accompanying explanation says that the Talkeetna sewer and water system continues to operate at a deficit, and that a rate increase is needed to help close the gap.

This year marks the third in a row with increased sewer and water rates. In October, voters residing inside the sewer and water district will choose whether or not to levy a sales tax in the district to pay for the system. In past interviews, Mat-Su Borough Assembly Member Randall Kowalke (kuh-WALL-kee) has said that his hope is that the proposed tax could eventually bring in enough money to bring rates back down.