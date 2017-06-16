Connecting Community

Climber dies of illness on Denali

by Phillip Manning ~ June 16th, 2017

This story is developing, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

A climber has died on Denali as the result of an unknown illness, according to the National Park Service.

Maureen Gualtieri, spokeswoman for Denali National Park, says a ranger patrol was contacted around 1:00 am on Friday after a climber collapsed at an elevation of 17,500 feet. When rangers arrived, the climber was unresponsive. Rangers attempted emergency care, but the climber did not regain consciousness, and was declared deceased.

The climber’s family has not yet been notified, and the climber’s name has not been released.

