by Phillip Manning ~ June 16th, 2017

June is Pride month, a time when LGBTQ+ community members and their allies hold events around the country. This year, some local youth plan to hold a Pride parade in Talkeetna for the first time. KTNA’s Phillip Manning spoke with one of the organizers and has this story.

In a short period of time, what began as an idea between friends has turned into plans for Talkeetna’s first Pride parade. Lillian Rust is one of the organizers. She says the parade and gathering on June 25th is something she’s wanted to do for a while.

“I’ve been wanting to do something really big for Talkeetna to bring awareness to the LGBTQ+ community, and we’ve never had anything like this before. I think that having something to recognize these really unique and sometimes not represented niches of society, I think it’s really important.”

Lillian says the idea began with a conversation with fellow organizer Celeste Harrell.

“She was just super open about it, and, just that little bit of support, that really brought it into reality for me. We just decided, ‘Let’s take this on.’ Honestly, it’s grown so much more than we really even considered it could at that time.”

After Lillian posted plans for the Pride event on social media, many community members voiced support. She says the community has mostly responded enthusiastically.

“I know that Talkeetna is a pretty supportive community, but I’m just amazed at how much support I’ve seen from so many people around Talkeetna. Not just on social media, but people have come up to me and just been so positive about this, and I think that’s really amazing.”

Word of the event has spread quickly, and other groups, including Anchorage Pride, have stated their support for Talkeetna’s Pride event.

Lillian Rust says plans are still in the works for what exactly will take place, but that it will be centered on Downtown Talkeetna.

“So far, we hope to parade through Talkeetna…and bring awareness, and afterwards gather together at a festival…in the Village Park.”

While most of the feedback on the event has been positive, some have questioned why a Pride parade is necessary. Lillian says the fact that people are questioning the event is evidence that celebration of the LGBTQ+ community is needed.

“We did get a lot of positive support, but even that there’s inklings of negativity in the community—I think we could just spread the love and awareness of this cause and to these beautiful people.”

Talkeetna’s Pride parade and gathering is scheduled for Sunday, June 25th at noon.