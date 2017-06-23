by Phillip Manning ~ June 23rd, 2017

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has placed restrictions on harvesting king salmon in the Deshka and Little Susitna rivers.

According to a statement accompanying the order, Fish and Game estimates the number of kings who will survive to reach their spawning grounds in the Deshka River at just under 14,000. The goal range for fish that reach their spawning ground, also known as escapement, is between 13,000 and 28,000.

Fish and Game says declining escapement and uncertainty of the timing of this year’s run prompted the additional restriction. Disallowing bait makes it more likely that additional kings will survive to lay and fertilize eggs.

As of Thursday, the number of kings counted by a fish weir on the Deshka is less than half the number counted by this time in 2016 and 2015, and just over half the number from 2014.

Numbers on the Little Susitna River are also lagging behind what they have been for the last three years. Beginning Saturday, Fish and Game is halting all king salmon fishing on the river with the exception of July 1st through 3rd and July 8th through 10th. According to Fish and Game, the king run is holding in the lower section of the Little Susitna, and is susceptible to harvest. The weir for counting fish on the Little Su is upriver of where the fish are holding, meaning that the state doesn’t yet have a clear picture of run strength. The halt on king fishing is meant to allow time for biologists to make a better count of this year’s run before allowing further harvest.

More information on fishing regulations is available from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.