Connecting Community

KTNA Studio – Dave Totten, artist

Photo by Deb Wessler

Topics in the News

Arts
Aviation
Business
Community Councils
Crime
Denali
Departed
Domestic Violence
Education
Elections
Government
Mat-Su Borough
Mountaineering
Nature
Politics
Health
Resources
Sports
Susitna Dam

Photo by Dora Miller

Are You a Fan?

KTNA Studio

KTNA On Air Studio, Jan 2013

Photo by Deb Wessler

Photo by James Trump

Winter Black-capped Chickadee

winter chickadee

Photo by Robin Song

Fish Lake morning

Fish Lake morning

photo: Robin Song

Archives

Kings are restricted, but fishing opportunities abound in the Northern Valley

by KTNA Staff ~ June 23rd, 2017

Northern pike can be found in various parts of the Susitna drainage. Photo: Katie Writer - KTNA

Northern pike can be found in various parts of the Susitna drainage. Photo: Katie Writer – KTNA

by:  Katie Writer – KTNA

Fishing in the summertime is not only a way to put fresh fish on the table, and is a wonderful way to enjoy the outdoors.

Although there are recent emergency orders on king fishing this weekend, there are many options for fishing in the Upper Susitna Valley.

KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with Mat-Su Area Fish Management Biologist for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, Sam Ivey about recent emergency orders as well as where the fishing is hot.

«
»

Leave a Reply