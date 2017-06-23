by KTNA Staff ~ June 23rd, 2017

Fishing in the summertime is not only a way to put fresh fish on the table, and is a wonderful way to enjoy the outdoors.

Although there are recent emergency orders on king fishing this weekend, there are many options for fishing in the Upper Susitna Valley.

KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with Mat-Su Area Fish Management Biologist for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, Sam Ivey about recent emergency orders as well as where the fishing is hot.