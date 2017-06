by Deborah Brocke ~ June 23rd, 2017

A live 15-minute conversation about health and wellness

from health care providers in our communities.

It’s hosted by Holly Stinson, with today’s in-studio guests Keith Kehoe,

a Physician Assistant, and Diane Maythorne, a Nurse Practitioner, at Sunshine Community Health Center.

Today they talk about women’s health, procedures that were not available at the clinic before Diane’s arrival, Nexplanon, and Urinary Tract Infections.