by KTNA Staff ~ June 28th, 2017

by: Katie Writer – KTNA

Tia Shoemaker has been leading Summer youth camps for Northern Susitna Institute since 2008. As the field adventure coordinator, she talks about some of the challenges and rewards of the job with KTNA’s Katie Writer. Recently, she and Joe Page supervised 10 teenagers as they led the way on a 5-day rafting adventure on the Chulitna River.