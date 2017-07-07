Connecting Community

KTNA Studio – Dave Totten, artist

Photo by Deb Wessler

Topics in the News

Arts
Aviation
Business
Community Councils
Crime
Denali
Departed
Domestic Violence
Education
Elections
Government
Mat-Su Borough
Mountaineering
Nature
Politics
Health
Resources
Sports
Susitna Dam

Photo by Dora Miller

Are You a Fan?

KTNA Studio

KTNA On Air Studio, Jan 2013

Photo by Deb Wessler

Photo by James Trump

Winter Black-capped Chickadee

winter chickadee

Photo by Robin Song

Fish Lake morning

Fish Lake morning

photo: Robin Song

Archives

Denali Report for July 7th, 2017

by Phillip Manning ~ July 7th, 2017

In total, just under 1,200 people registered to climb Denali this year. Of those, sixty-five are currently making their attempts, and 1,125 climbs have been completed. The current summit rate for Denali is forty percent, with 442 people making it to the highest point in North America. All eleven climbers registered to attempt Mt. Foraker have completed their attempts, with none making it to the summit.

The coming of Independence Day each year usually means that climbing season is nearing a close. This year is no exception. As of Thursday, all National Park Service mountaineering patrols have returned from Denali. In addition, camp infrastructure for the park service as well as private air services has largely been returned to Talkeetna.

On the 4th, mountaineers and one patrol took advantage of the calm weather on Denali to reach the summit. Recent weeks have seen the summit rate climb by thirteen percent.

The sixty-five climbers remaining on the mountain as of Thursday are all well above base camp. Rangers report that travel on the lower glaciers is still possible during the cooler early morning hours. While the vast majority of climbers have completed their attempts, the National Park Service doesn’t consider the season finished until the last pair of boots has left Denali for the lowlands.

«
»

Leave a Reply