by Phillip Manning ~ July 10th, 2017

Area waterways are returning to more normal levels after swelling with the weekend’s rain.

Only one river gauge, the Talkeetna railroad bridge, went into Action stage as a result of the rising water. Action stage is one step below flooding. As of Monday, the Talkeetna River is listed at the low end of action stage, and is forecast to continue receding in coming days.

The high water on the Talkeetna River came as contractors are working to repair damage done to the dike below the railroad bridge during the 2012 flood. Jim Jenson, Operation and Maintenance Manager for the Mat-Su Borough, says the contractor doing the repair did not encounter any issues as a result of the higher water level.