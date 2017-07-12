Connecting Community

Archives

Effects of distant wildfires seen in Northern Valley

by Phillip Manning ~ July 12th, 2017

 

This image shows the extent of the smoke spreading Tuesday evening from fires burning in the northeastern Interior, Yukon and Northwest territories. Image courtesy National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

This image shows the extent of the smoke spreading Tuesday evening from fires burning in the northeastern Interior, Yukon and Northwest territories. Image courtesy National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Anyone looking to the north in recent days, especially near sunset, has likely seen the impact of large wildfires burning far into the Interior and Canada.

According to the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center, large wildfires burning in remote areas north of Fort Yukon are spreading smoke throughout the Interior and Southcentral.

The largest fires are Boulder Creek and Campbell River. Both fires are well over 20,000 acres in size and burning northeast of Fort Yukon near the Canadian border. Both fires are in relatively sparsely populated areas. Over 100 firefighters are working the two blazes with the goal of protecting Alaska Native allotments and cabins in the area.

 

