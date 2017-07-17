Connecting Community

Join the KTNA team to Connect Community!

by Corinne Smith ~ July 17th, 2017

Looking for a JOB in a fun, creative environment at the heart of the community?

Then check out the Development Coordinator position at KTNA!

The Development Coordinator manages KTNA’s membership and underwriting programs and coordinates special events.  This is a part-time position, 24 hours per week, with some schedule flexibility.  A full job description is available here.  Open until filled.

If you want to know more, contact Corinne at manager [at] ktna [dot] org or (907) 733-1700.

