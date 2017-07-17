by KTNA Staff ~ July 17th, 2017

This obituary was submitted by the family:

Ann Jeanette (Hughes) Heck, 80, cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, died peacefully on July 2, 2017 in Gresham, Oregon. Ann was born July 8, 1936 in Colfax, Washington, the daughter of Ethel Enid (Stephens) and Oral Kenneth Hughes. She grew up on the family wheat ranch in Thornton, Washington; graduated from Rosalia High School, where she was active in 4-H, FFA and FHA. She attended the University of Washington where she learned to sail and met JoeL Heck, her husband of 63 years. She earned her B.A. from Washington State University and her M.A. from Oregon State University.

Ann was an adventurer and moved with her husband and three small children to Alaska in 1961. In Alaska Ann was a homemaker, home builder, teacher, homesteader, dog sledder, trapper, hunter, fisherwoman, and leader of 4-H, Montana Creek Mother’s Club, Upper Susitna Seniors, and the Sunshine Seventh-Day Adventist Church. After retirement Ann and JoeL taught English in China and Turkey. After calling Alaska home for over 50 years, Ann and JoeL returned to the Thornton farm, where Ann joined the Rosalia Garden Club, the Whitman County Historical Society’s Perkins House, and the Pullman Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Ann’s love of music lasted to the end.

Ann was pre-deceased by her parents and sister, Carolyn Bostich. She is survived by her husband, daughters Wendy Coffin (Jeff) and Melani Ament (Bobby), sons Kim (Jennifer), and Timothy; 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered by extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Rosalia Garden Club.