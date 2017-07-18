Connecting Community

KTNA Studio – Dave Totten, artist

Photo by Deb Wessler

Topics in the News

Arts
Aviation
Business
Community Councils
Crime
Denali
Departed
Domestic Violence
Education
Elections
Government
Mat-Su Borough
Mountaineering
Nature
Politics
Health
Resources
Sports
Susitna Dam

Photo by Dora Miller

Are You a Fan?

KTNA Studio

KTNA On Air Studio, Jan 2013

Photo by Deb Wessler

Photo by James Trump

Winter Black-capped Chickadee

winter chickadee

Photo by Robin Song

Fish Lake morning

Fish Lake morning

photo: Robin Song

Archives

Sen. Dunleavy to run for governor

by Phillip Manning ~ July 18th, 2017

Senator Mike Dunleavy has filed to run for governor in 2018.

Conservative news outlet “Must Read Alaska” first reported the filing of Dunleavy’s letter of intent to run on Monday.

Dunleavy, a Republican, is the first candidate to file who currently holds elected office. He represents Senate District E, which includes the northern areas of the Mat-Su Borough and is bounded by Delta Junction and Valdez to the northeast and southeast.

For years, speculation has existed that Dunleavy would run for a statewide seat. In 2016, some considered Dunleavy as a potential primary opponent for U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski, though he never filed to run in that race.

Thus far, two other candidates have filed letters of intent to run for governor in 2018. Michael D. Sheldon of Petersburg filed in May, and Jacob Smith Kern filed to run in June. Governor Bill Walker has yet to file to retain his office in next year’s election.

«

Leave a Reply