by Phillip Manning ~ July 18th, 2017

Senator Mike Dunleavy has filed to run for governor in 2018.

Conservative news outlet “Must Read Alaska” first reported the filing of Dunleavy’s letter of intent to run on Monday.

Dunleavy, a Republican, is the first candidate to file who currently holds elected office. He represents Senate District E, which includes the northern areas of the Mat-Su Borough and is bounded by Delta Junction and Valdez to the northeast and southeast.

For years, speculation has existed that Dunleavy would run for a statewide seat. In 2016, some considered Dunleavy as a potential primary opponent for U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski, though he never filed to run in that race.

Thus far, two other candidates have filed letters of intent to run for governor in 2018. Michael D. Sheldon of Petersburg filed in May, and Jacob Smith Kern filed to run in June. Governor Bill Walker has yet to file to retain his office in next year’s election.