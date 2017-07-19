by Phillip Manning ~ July 19th, 2017

This Friday marks the end of the written public comment period for a proposed cell tower in Trapper Creek.

All but one comment included in the official application for the tower voice opposition to the construction of the 255-foot structure near Mile 117 of the Parks Highway.

Concerns from a meeting held earlier this year include the tower’s impact on visual scenery, its potential impact on the property value of a nearby subdivision, and the belief that signals from the tower could be harmful to animals and children. Only one member of the public spoke up in favor of the new tower at the meeting in April, according to official documents.

In addition to comments from the spring meeting, a petition has been submitted with eighty-six signatures in opposition to the tower.

New Horizons Telecom, the company preparing the application for Insite Towers, says that trees surrounding the lot near the tower will help obscure its view, and that broadcast equipment will conform with federal safety requirements.

New Horizons and Insite say the tower is needed to cover gaps in cellular coverage along the Parks Highway. In response to questions regarding putting the new equipment on an existing tower, the companies say that colocation is often considered as a first option due to cost savings. In this case, the application states that the new tower would better serve wireless customers.

The application is scheduled for a public hearing on August 21st.