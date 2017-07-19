by Phillip Manning ~ July 19th, 2017

A second Mat-Su Valley Republican senator has filed for statewide office on Wednesday.

Senator David Wilson of Wasilla has filed a letter of intent to run for Lieutenant Governor in the 2018 election. Wilson, a freshman senator, files just two days after fellow Wasilla Republican Senator Mike Dunleavy filed to run for governor.

Both Wilson and Dunleavy have made headlines in the most recent session. Dunleavy left the Republican-controlled senate majority caucus over disagreements on the state’s operating budget. Wilson made news after allegedly striking Alaska Dispatch News Reporter Nat Herz. Wilson is the only candidate to file a letter of intent to run for Lieutenant Governor thus far.